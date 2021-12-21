Arunachal

Arunachal: Army Assists NSS Camp at Anjaw

Indian Army helped the local authorities by re-constructing two toilets and provisioning of water supply to the school.

December 21, 2021
ANJAW-   Dao Division under aegis of Spear Corps assisted District Education Department in conduct of NSS Camp at Government Middle School, Chameliang of Anjaw District in Arunachal Pradesh.

The army also prepared a new volleyball ground and gifted new volleyball sports equipment to encourage fitness amongst the local youth as part of “FIT INDIA MOVEMENT”.

December 21, 2021
