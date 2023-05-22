Arunachal: APYC urges HM to release detainees, arrested during 72hrs bandh

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress ( APYC ) urged Home Minister Bamang Felix to intervene and facilitate for early release of all the detainees unconditionally, who were are arrested during 72 Hrs ICR bandh recently. The APYC also threatened for a democratic movement in solidarity with the detainees, if authorities fail to release all detainees within five days from today, informed, Tarh Johny, President, APYC.

In a representation to Home minister Arunachal Pradesh, APYC stated that “ the stateof Arunachal Pradesh is engulfed with range of issues which are of utmost importance. One such issue is the APPSC Fiasco which was exposed by whistle-blower Lt. Gyamar Padang last year after which a series of protests have taken place in recent times.

Furter it said that” the recent indiscriminate detention of Social Activists and other protestors during the 72 hours bandh call from 10th to 12th May 2023, factor being the failure of the government to fulfil all 13 points Charter of Demands placed by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) which was assured by the Chief Minister himself on 18th February 2023 after an eight hour long marathon meeting” .

In the representation, it is also mentioned that “ 36 people have been detained so far and 12 cases registered under unlawful act which is quite ironical as they were already under magisterial remand. So, booking them under APUAPA 2014 is illegal and condemnable”.

It must be mentioned here that, the chief minster Pema Khandu on Sunday stated that “ Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the 13 points charter of demand placed by Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) related to APPSC paper leakage case is almost resolved. But some individual in the name of paper leakage case try to derail the development activities in the state is unfortunate. The state government has tackled the matter of with an iron hand.