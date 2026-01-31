Arunachal

Arunachal: APU Dean Secures Design Registration for Literacy Pen

Arunachal Pradesh University Dean Prof. Prakash Chandra Jena has received a design registration from the Government of India for an innovation aimed at adult literacy.

Last Updated: 31/01/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: APU Dean Secures Design Registration for Literacy Pen

PASIGHAT-  Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) has achieved a notable academic milestone with its Dean of Academic Affairs, Prakash Chandra Jena, being awarded a Certificate of Registration of Design by the Patent Office, Government of India, for his innovation titled “Interactive Literacy Pen for Adult Learners.”

The design has been officially registered under Design No. 474334-001, marking a significant recognition of applied research emerging from the state’s higher education institutions.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Reacting to the recognition, Prof. Jena described the award as one of the proudest moments of his academic career. He dedicated the achievement to his colleagues, students, and well-wishers who supported the innovation process.

Also Read- AI Career Guidance Training Held in Keyi Panyor

Explaining the concept behind the design, Prof. Jena said the Interactive Literacy Pen was developed with India’s goal of achieving universal literacy in mind, particularly addressing the needs of adult learners in rural and underserved areas who lack basic reading and writing skills.

According to him, the device is intended to motivate adult learners by providing guided assistance in developing foundational abilities such as reading, writing, and basic verbal communication. He emphasised that the pen has been designed to be user-friendly and supportive for first-time learners.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Announces Major Projects for Dibang Valley

Prof. Jena noted that the innovation is not limited to addressing illiteracy alone but also contributes to broader national development goals by empowering individuals with essential life skills. “The ultimate objective is to achieve complete literacy across all sections of society,” he said.

Sharing details of the registration process, Prof. Jena stated that it took nearly two years to complete, involving technical scrutiny and procedural requirements. He added that while challenges were encountered, they were manageable with adequate expertise and institutional support.

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet Clears Reforms, Hydropower Boost at Anini

Commenting on the significance of the achievement for Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof. Jena said the innovation holds particular relevance for Arunachal Pradesh, where adult literacy levels remain a concern in several rural areas. He expressed hope that such initiatives would encourage adult learners to explore and acquire essential skills.

Officials said the design registration not only recognises individual academic effort but also strengthens the university’s research and innovation profile at the national level.

Tags
Last Updated: 31/01/2026
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Inter-District Youth Exchange Begins in Aalo

Arunachal: Inter-District Youth Exchange Begins in Aalo

Arunachal: Governor Flags New Security Challenges in India’s East

Arunachal: Governor Flags New Security Challenges in India’s East

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Muktur Village

Arunachal: Mi-17V5 Helicopters Battle Forest Fire in Lohit

Arunachal: Mi-17V5 Helicopters Battle Forest Fire in Lohit

Arunachal: Siang Dialogue 3.0 Focuses on NE and National Security

Arunachal: Siang Dialogue 3.0 Focuses on NE and National Security

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Lays Foundation Stone for Govt Quarters in Namsai

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Lays Foundation Stone for Govt Quarters in Namsai

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Seba, Debeyar Circle

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Seba, Debeyar Circle

Arunachal: Papum Pare Plans PPP Revival of Tourism Assets

Arunachal: Papum Pare Plans PPP Revival of Tourism Assets

Arunachal University a Top Priority: CM Khandu

Arunachal University a Top Priority: CM Khandu

Arunachal: Former Minister Takar Marde Passes Away

Arunachal: Former Minister Takar Marde Passes Away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button