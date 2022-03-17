Arunachal: Abducted supervisor of road construction company released

ADVERTISEMENT

CHANGLANG- A supervisor of a road construction company, who was abducted from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh last month, was released by unidentified rebels near Gandhigram, close to border pillar 179 along Indo-Myanmar border on Monday last.

Rahul Sharma, 28, resident of Ratangarh in Rajasthan’s Churu district, was found about 70 miles from Miao-Vijaynagar road on Monday night, the police claimed.

Confirming the development, Changlang superintendent of police Mihin Gambo told this correspondent on Wednesday: “We have handed over the victim to his relatives at Miao after completing all the formalities.”

Security forces are, however, yet to clear the mystery behind the kidnapping and release of the victim. Which militant group had abducted Sharma, where he was taken, kept for almost a month and how much ransom was paid to secure his release still remain unanswered questions.

However, sources told that Kaushal Sharma, the victim’s nephew, informed the police after receiving a phone call that tipped him about release of Rahul.

“Though it is not yet known which group had kidnapped Sharma, but it is likely that he was taken to Myanmar through the porous international border and released only after extortion amount was paid,” sources claimed.