ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Abducted supervisor of road construction company released

March 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Abducted supervisor of road construction company released
ADVERTISEMENT

CHANGLANG-  A supervisor of a road construction company, who was abducted from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh last month, was released by unidentified rebels near Gandhigram, close to border pillar 179 along Indo-Myanmar border on Monday last.

Rahul Sharma, 28, resident of Ratangarh in Rajasthan’s Churu district, was found about 70 miles from Miao-Vijaynagar road on Monday night, the police claimed.

Confirming the development, Changlang superintendent of police Mihin Gambo told this correspondent on Wednesday: “We have handed over the victim to his relatives at Miao after completing all the formalities.”

Security forces are, however, yet to clear the mystery behind the kidnapping and release of the victim. Which militant group had abducted Sharma, where he was taken, kept for almost a month and how much ransom was paid to secure his release still remain unanswered questions.

Related Articles

However, sources told that Kaushal Sharma, the victim’s nephew, informed the police after receiving a phone call that tipped him about release of Rahul.

“Though it is not yet known which group had kidnapped Sharma, but it is likely that he was taken to Myanmar through the porous international border and released only after extortion amount was paid,” sources claimed.

Tags
March 17, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Governor addresses the ninth session of the seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

Governor addresses the ninth session of the seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

March 11, 2022
Arunachal: BRO Director General calls on the Governor

Arunachal: BRO Director General calls on the Governor

March 11, 2022
Budget Session 2022: 12 govt bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

Budget Session 2022: 12 govt bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

March 11, 2022
Budget Session 2022 of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins today

Budget Session 2022 of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly begins today

March 11, 2022
Arunachal: PM SVANidhi camp held in Ziro

Arunachal: PM SVANidhi camp held in Ziro

March 10, 2022
Arunachal: APSU, GBs, PRI leaders of Pongging village destroys Poppy garden as a part of anti drug initiative

Arunachal: APSU, GBs, PRI leaders of Pongging village destroys Poppy garden as a part of anti drug initiative

March 9, 2022
Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebration at longding

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebration at longding

March 8, 2022
Arunachal: Guv, CM, review the progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

Arunachal: Guv, CM, review the progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

March 8, 2022
Arunachal: International Women's Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated at Tawang

March 8, 2022
Arunachal: Lieutenant Pura Kozeen calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Lieutenant Pura Kozeen calls on the Governor

March 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button