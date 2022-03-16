ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Loan Disbursement Mela held at Tawang

March 16, 2022
TAWANG- Loan Disbursement Mela under Atma Nirbhar Krishi (ANKY) and Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY) was today organized by the District Administration, Agriculture and Horticulture department Tawang  in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. Under ANKY, loan for 23 beneficiaries were disbursed today while 15 individual farmers and 7 self Help Group(SHGs)under ANBY were also benefited.

Speaking to the beneficiaries DC Tawang KN Damo said that there will be no any other culture without Agriculture, we cannot survive without food and we are all dependent on our farmers for this, but it is very disheartening to see that people today are leaving behind their farms.

He further said that we have lost many of our traditional grains. Speaking on real meaning of Education he said it aims in making intelligent citizens, the educated youths can apply their knowledge in modern technology and scientific way of farming to increase quality and quantity of food grains. DC Tawang appealed the farmers to grow more vegetables and fruits so that we can supply fresh organic vegetables to our security personnel and there will be no shortage of market he added.

Earlier the Field officer of SBI asked the farmers to submit the required documents in banks for speeding up the loan process.

DC Tawang later handed over farm machineries to farmers which included few power tillers and atta chakki.

