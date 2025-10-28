Sports

Arunachal: 4th State Level Archery Championship Kicks Off in Tawang

Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu inaugurates the 4th State Level Archery Championship 2025 at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, celebrating the State’s traditional sporting heritage.

Last Updated: 28/10/2025
2 minutes read
TAWANG- The 4th State Level Archery Championship 2025 was officially inaugurated this morning by Gabriel D. Wangsu, Hon’ble Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development, at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium, Tawang.

Organized by the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) under the guidance of the Sports Authority of Arunachal and the Arunachal Pradesh Archery Association, the three-day championship (28–30 October) is being held with the support of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, and TDAA Chief Advisor Phurpa Wangyal.

In his inaugural address, Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu underlined that archery has long been an integral part of tribal life, not just as a sport but as a traditional skill for hunting and defense. He expressed satisfaction that this ancestral art is being preserved and revived through competitive platforms such as this championship.

The Minister emphasized the need to promote other traditional games in a similar manner and praised the organizers for creating opportunities for young archers to pursue the sport professionally at the national and international levels.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in nurturing sports talent, Wangsu said that consistent investment and policy support have resulted in Arunachal’s youth achieving distinction in multiple disciplines. He added that such events foster unity, discipline, and sportsmanship while connecting youth from different regions of the State.

“Winning medals is important, but imbibing sportsmanship, mutual respect, and teamwork are even greater victories,” Wangsu remarked, extending best wishes to all participants.

In his welcome address, Tashi Tsering, President of TDAA, expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, supporters, and participants, reaffirming the association’s dedication to providing a strong platform for young archers.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tawang Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Addl. DC Rinchin Leta, General Secretary of the Arunachal Archery Association Tash Kara, officials from various districts, members of TDAA, and a large number of spectators.

A total of 68 archers from across Arunachal Pradesh are participating, representing:

  • Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar – 15 participants
  • SAI, Itanagar – 12 participants
  • Ziro – 6 participants
  • State Sports Academy, Miao (Changlang) – 14 participants
  • Khelo India Centre, Tawang – 14 participants
  • Pasighat – 2 participants
  • Anini – 1 participant
  • TDAA (Host) – 4 participants

The championship aims to promote traditional archery, encourage sporting excellence, and strengthen unity and cultural pride across the State.

