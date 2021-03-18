Airgun surrender abhiyan: Former ABSU leader surrenders his airgun

PASIGHAT, Mar 18: The Airgun surrender abhiyan of state forest department which is getting positive public response before its official launching of the abhiyan on 1st April next, has already started bearing results, as airgun surrendering process has began with latest surrender of a gun by former All Bogong Students’ Union (ABSU) leader, Ojing Doruk here today.

Former ABSU leader Doruk surrendered his Airgun model No. Jimmy 75 to the office of Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division in the presence of Tahung Darang, General Secretary, Bosing Banggo Students’ Union (BBSU), Tagon Tasung, President, Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK), Kenjing Tali, General Secretary, Adi Mishing Baane Kebang Pasighat Block.

While receiving the Airgun from Doruk, Tashi Mize, DFO (T) appreciated the noble and voluntary surrender of the gun and he opined hope that the more and more youths will come forward to surrender their Airguns to stop rampant killings of birds and other smaller animals whose populations are threatened by humans by using modern day weapons like Airguns. “More surrender of airguns will take place shortly in a formal programme by many other willing and supporting citizens to the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan of the state government”, said Mize.

BBYK President, Tagon Tasung also admired the good step of Doruk and said that many other youths of Bogong Banggo under East Siang District are likely to follow former ABSU leader. While, Ojing Doruk also urged his fellow youths of Bogong and Bosing Banggo to come in support of the Airgun surrender abhiyan of the state government to save and preserve rapidly depleting birds and animal population in the state.