Arunachal: Two days BJP ST Morcha state executive meeting underway in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The two days BJP ST Morcha state executive body meeting is underway here at Pasighat in East Siang district.

Addressing the function, State BJP President Biyuram Wahge said that all the members of the morchas which include ST Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Mohila morcha , to look forward to their party activities for the welfare of the common masses.

Since BJP is in ruling in state and at centre and it is an opportunity for all the party leaders and karyakartas to create awareness among the rural areas about several state and central flagship schemes for the development of rural area, circle, district and state and welfare of people. Wahge said.

He also encouraged and motivated the party cadres and the workers and urge upon to work harder and also advocated to maintain discipline to strengthen the party.

Minister Health & SJETA Alo Libang elaborated several schemes which has been made for rural people, villagers, downtrodden, women and childrens and others section of society but its benefit will alon be obtained if the party workers and other likeminded people and party karyakartas join the party and government to create awareness to the rural and deserving section of society.

MLA Namsai and General secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Nalong Mize, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam and Chairman APPBB Tayek Goi attended the meeting and address the gathering.

Several issues of state and party and welfare of the general public and other related issues were discussed in the state executive body meeting.