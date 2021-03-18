Itanagar: IMC Mayor inaugurates RCC Footbridge connecting G-Extension to Polo Park

NAHARLAGUN- Mayor- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) today inaugurated a RCC Footbridge constructed to connect G-Extension to Polo Park in presence of Corporators Ward No. 16 Tarh Achak , Tadar Hanghi of Ward-15 , Arun Kipa Loram of ward-20, and Executive Engineer of IMC Tadar Tarang.

Appreciating the contractors and IMC Engineers for constructing the quality RCC Bridge, Mayor said constructing such a quality bridge with minimum funds is really commendable job. There is no fund crunch in IMC but even if there are some issues in the future, I will give my full efforts to confer funds for such genuine projects that will helps the denizens of IMC jurisdiction’ asserted Mayor.

He further added, Not only bridges but IMC will visit every nook and corners of every ward to identify and understand the problems of the denizens. Our job is not only limited to collect garbages but to improve the issues of schools to Health and other basic amenities.

He also appealed to the denizens to take proper care of the newly constructed footbridge. The bridge will shorten the distance between wards. 15 & 16 and it will allow pedestrians to reach G-extension Market areas, Govt Offices, Hospitals and to be used for other emergency works, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Corporator Ward No. 16 Tarh Achak informed that 22 meter long footbridge over Damsite Nalah(Stream) constructed with the cost of Rs 12 Lakh has been completed within months. ‘It was a long pending demand of the local denizens, life was also lost in last summer while a lady was trying to cross the river but now we have strong RCC footbridge’ he informed.