After Jabalpur, Delhi now Canopy Outside Rajkot Airport Terminal Collapsed

The canopy collapse at Rajkot Airport is the third such incident in last three days,......

Last Updated: June 29, 2024
Less than a minute
RAJKOT-  After Jabalpur airport, delhi airport now the soft roof of the canopy outside Rajkot airport’s passenger pickup and drop area collapsed after heavy rain today.

The canopy collapse at Rajkot Airport is the third such incident in last three days, raising serious concerns about the structural integrity and maintenance of airport infrastructure, especially during Monsson season.

More details are awaited.

Watch Video : Canopy of Rajkot Airport Collapsed 

Watch Video – Roof of Delhi Airport collapsed 

Watch Video – Roof of Delhi and Jabalpur Airport Collapsed 

