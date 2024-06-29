ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Landslides snap road communication in several district of state

A key stretch from Aalo to Mechukha was damaged in between Roing and Pene villages due to the continuous downpour.

Last Updated: June 29, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- Road communication to several Arunachal Pradesh districts was snapped following landslides triggered by incessant rain, officials said on Saturday.

A key stretch from Aalo in West Siang district to Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district was damaged in between Roing and Pene villages due to the continuous downpour, they said.

Shi-Yomi District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Jumi Ete said landslides have been reported at various locations in the area.

The Aalo-Mechuka road is strategically important for Army personnel deployed in Shi-Yomi district, she said.

The BRO has engaged men and machinery to clear the road, the DIPRO said.

Also Read- Arunachal to use English, Hindi versions of new criminal laws: Official

The blockade is likely to be cleared by Saturday evening for light motor vehicles if weather conditions are favourable, another official said.

In Itanagar, the capital district administration carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures along the National Highway-415, the official said.

The temporary structures were demolished as they were choking drains, he added.

