Itanagar: Mini So outlet opened at 0 Point Tinali.

Itanagar

A Japanese designer brand “ Mini So” has been inaugurated at 0 Point Tinali near Axis Bank Branch today.

The Japanese brand shop outlet “ Mini So” owner Hage Omo inform that the shop having all types of items of lifestyle which include toiletry items, kitchen items, stationary and other items requirement of household with a quality with reasonable price.

The Japanese brand shop outlet “ Mini So” owner Hage Omo inform that the shop having all types of items of lifestyle which include toiletry items, kitchen items, stationary and other items requirement of household with a quality with reasonable price.

Watch Video

He inform that this outlet is 3rd in NE region and so far around 1500 outlet opened around the globe in last three years. The shop was inaugurated by Hage Yanku his mother being the inspiration. He said.

Now there are lots of opportunity for the youths to come forward. I being an educated youths have come up and become and associated with such business.

He urge upon all likeminded educated youth and unemployed not to totally depend on government job but come forward for such venture so that they become self sufficient in all respect.