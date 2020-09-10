Itanagar: Construction work of NH-415 from Pappu Nallah to Banderdewa commenced

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The work for the construction of NH-415 ( Package B & C) from Pappu Nallah to Banderdewa commenced today with the identification of the assets falling within the RoW (Right of Way)/PRoW proposed Right of Way (PROW) by a Committte headed by EAC Naharlagun Likha Radh. The committee started their work from Banderdewa Checkgate today.

The Chairman of the Committee Likha Radh informed that the identification is being carried out for the list of structures for demolition and there shall be no fresh assessment for compensation.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom has urged the denizens to cooperate with the Administration to ensure that the identification process is carried out smoothly.