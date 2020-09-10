Arunachal: Training for FPS dealers for ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ held

ADVERTISEMENT

Yupia- Two days training of Fair Price Shop ( FPS) Dealers for launching of ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ in Papum Pare district conducted here at Yupia on 9th and 10th Sept’20.

Training of Fair Price Shops to operate on ePoS (Point of Sale) devices which shall be deployed in Fair Price Shops (FPS) to make ration transaction through Aadhaar based authentication was completed in Yupia today.

87 ePoS machines, one in each Fair Price Shops in Papumpare district, were handed over to the FPS dealers for deployment at FPS in presence of the Deputy Commissioner, PigeLigu at DC’s conference hall, Yupia.

Earlier, on 9thSep, 2020, ADC Yupia Tabang Bodung welcomed the FPS dealers and exhorted them to embrace the technology driven reform in PDS to ensure that beneficiaries get their rightful entitlements under NFSA.

DF&CSO Honi Bayang informed that the vendor for the project has already placed a district coordinator to support FPS dealers in operating the ePoS machine.

All inspectors in their jurisdictions shall be visiting the FPS dealers to ensure that ePoS machines are deployed and operational to issue ration of NFSA September, 2020 onwards through the ePoS machines.

He also informed that people of other states who hold NFSA ration card in their respective state can avail their ration in Papumpare especially in areas with online connectivity through IMPDS module in the ePoS machines.