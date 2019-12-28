APCC rally against CAA with slogan “Save India Save Constitution”

Itanagar

The APCC organised a Rally against the CAA , with the slogan “Save India-Save Constitution” on Saturday in Itanagar. The rally was led by former MP and APCC President Takam Sanjoy.

The Flag March with the slogan “Save India-Save Constitution” was held on 28th December 2019 from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar to Raj Bhawan, Itanagar by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee on the occasion of 134th Foundation Day of Indian National Congress Foundation day.

This was in continuation of the Bharat Bachao Rally held on 14th December 2019 at Ram Lila Maidan, New Delhi to protest against the anti-people & divisive policies of the BJP Government, which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women, Citizenship Amendment Act aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of common people and brutal crackdown on protesting students and citizens.

In the Raj Bhawan Gate, Itanagar, Rajen Nani, Vice-President APCC & Chairman of the Flag March Org. Committee read out the Preamble of Constitution of India to the gathering.

Takam Sanjoy, former MP & Former President APCC in his speech said that the misgovernance of BJP Government, which resulted in massive hue & cry of the people in the country. He condemned the BJP Government for anti-people policies adopted to divide the people in the name of caste & religion.

A one point resolution with a demand for immediate scraping of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA )-2019 was submitted to Governor of Arunachal Pradesh for his kind intervention & necessary action and also to endorse the memorandum to the President of India and Prime Minister of India to safeguard the democratic principles and sanctity of the Constitution. Copy of the Memorandum is enclosed herewith.

After completion of the Flag March, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee celebrated 134th Foundation Day of Indian National Congress at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar.

The programme started with Vande Mataram by Seva Dal followed by cake cutting and welcome speech by Rajen Nani, Vice-President APCC & Chairman of the Flag March Org. Committee.