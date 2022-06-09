Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Story Highlights Yoga Utsav at Ziro Valley was a part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022

ZIRO- The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Yoga Utsav at the picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh as part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022.

Also Read- Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Cultural Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Taba Tedir and the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Teki along with other Yoga enthusiasts at the Yoga Utsav this morning.

Also Read- The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Yoga uplifts the mind and body. It re-energises our spirit yet keep us calm & composed.

The Bhagvad Gita has captured the essence of Yoga beautifully which is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. I am blessed to practise at the beautiful Ziro Valley this morning.”