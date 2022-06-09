Arunachal

Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Minister joined the Yoga Utsav at the picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh

June 9, 2022
  • Yoga Utsav at Ziro Valley was a part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022

ZIRO- The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Yoga Utsav at the picturesque Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh as part of 12 days countdown to International Day of Yoga, 2022.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Cultural Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Taba Tedir and the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Teki along with other Yoga enthusiasts at the Yoga Utsav this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Yoga uplifts the mind and body. It re-energises our spirit yet keep us calm & composed.

The Bhagvad Gita has captured the essence of Yoga beautifully which is a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. I am blessed to practise at the beautiful Ziro Valley this morning.”

