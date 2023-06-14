World Blood Donor Day: ASU organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp-cum-Awareness Campaign

ZIRO- A record 31 units of blood was collected at the Apatani Student Union ( ASU ) organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp-cum-Awareness Campaign and felicitation programme during the World Blood Donor’s Day at Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) here today.

The campaign had also been supported by 60 Bn ITBP Hapoli, HDFC bank and Axis bank.

Leading from the front, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime volunteered himself as the first blood donor followed by donors from Apatani Student Union, All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association, 60 Bn ITBP Hapoli, 756 BRTF Pinegrove, HDFC officials and other individual donors.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bamin Nime said GTGH could be an ideal treatment and recuperating center to ailing medical patients from within and outside the state. GTGH has excellent team of experienced specialist doctors in almost every department who have performed several major critical surgeries successfully over the years. Also, the hospital is equipped with necessary state-of-the-art infrastructures with efficient staffs. Ziro Valley with its soothing and mild climate coupled with good hotels, resorts and homestays can be an ideal recuperating center to medical patients from within and outside the state, he reasoned.

Spelling out collective responsibility as the key to upkeep GTGH and make it a role model zonal hospital in future, DC Nime also donated 30 numbers of new T-shirts with logo of ‘Respect dignity of labour and payback to society’ to team ASU.

Highlighting the importance of World Blood Donor’s Day, GTGH Blood Centre Medical Officer Dr. Hage Yubbey said besides blood donation on the day, felicitations to some of the most regular blood donors to GTGH was a specialty which would inspire and encourage others to follow suit and donate blood voluntarily which might save someone’s life. Dr. Yubbey also informed last year GTGH Blood Bank had collected 157 units of blood and 84 blood transfusions had been carried out saving many precious lives.

GTGH Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Koj Horming said in earlier days patients requiring surgery were normally referred to Itanagar for further treatment due to non-availability of blood bank at the hospital and many patients had died on the way before reaching Itanagar. However, with coming up of Blood Bank at GTGH in 2015,this major problem has been sorted out and many precious lives are now saved and the trouble of going down to Itanagar for urgent surgery has been eased, he informed.

Apatani Student Union general secretary Koj Nichi said that GTGH is catering to the medical needs of not only Lower Subansiri District but also neigbouring Districts of Kamle, Kra-Dadi and Kurung Kumey. ASU had played a pivotal role in persuading the state Govt. to post an anesthetist at GTGH which had been a long pending demand and we are willing to cooperate and support GTGH in any manner possible be it blood donation camp or any other issue for welfare of the medical patients, he said.

Earlier, Dr. Urvi Agrawal made a PPT on importance of voluntary blood donation and 60 Bn ITBP commandant Shailendra Singh Nagarkoti and president AZHYA Christopher Hage also spoke on the occasion.

Eight regular blood donors to GTGH including Bullo Appa, Hage Tagia, Radhe Doilyang, Jeremiah Modi, Michi Rajen, Kapuri Thakur, TaduOpo and Tallo Appa were felicitated on the occasion. Also, top two highest donors of each blood group of A+, B+, AB+ and O+ for the year 2022-23 were also felicitated.