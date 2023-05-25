ADVERTISMENT
North East

Watch Video: Women dies after water supply burst in Guwahati

Several houses, vehicles damaged and people injured.

Last Updated: May 25, 2023
1 minute read

GUWAHATI-   In a shocking incident, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst wreak havoc in Kharguli area of Guwahati on Thursday , May 25).  Reportedly, the incident took place at around 3 PM.

The water pipe burst caused a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged many houses. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, as per reports.

According to reports, one person died in the incident while several others were injured.

Watch Video: Women dies after water supply burst in Guwahati

Related Articles

According to a report, the deceased has been identified as Sumitra Rabha, who was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged in the incident.

Reportedly, another individual named Rajib Das was brought into GMCH with severe injuries from the incident.

Watch Video: Women dies after water supply burst in Guwahati

As per sources, 30-year-old Rajib was injured after a heavy object fell on him in the aftermath of the pipe burst incident.

Meanwhile  A video that went viral on social media showed streams of water gushing upwards from the broken pipe and rising up several hundred metres in the air, sweeping away vehicles, including four wheelers, two wheelers and damaging several houses in the vicinity.

Tags
Last Updated: May 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Sikkim: 6 tourists dead, several trapped in a avalanche hits Nathula

Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

IMD forecast Heavy rainfall to Northeast India over next 48 hrs

IMD forecast Heavy rainfall to Northeast India over next 48 hrs

Sikkim: 900 tourist stranded in Nathula due to heavy snowfall

Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Train to North East

Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav Train to North East

BJP, allies retain Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya

BJP, allies retain Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya

Railways – The Engine of New Growth and Development in North-East India

Railways – The Engine of New Growth and Development in North-East India

Assam: Army PRO Detained In Suspected Woman Murder Case

Assam: Army PRO Detained In Suspected Woman Murder Case

Aruachal: TMWS memebers meet Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at Buddhist Monastery in Rangapara Assam

Aruachal: TMWS memebers meet Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at Buddhist Monastery in Rangapara Assam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button