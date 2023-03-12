ADVERTISMENT
Sikkim: 900 tourist stranded in Nathula due to heavy snowfall

The heavy snow is being cleared slowly and the rescued vehicles leaving for Gangtok.

Last Updated: March 12, 2023
GANGTOK-  Around 900 tourists travelling in 89 vehicles were stranded due to heavy snowfall while returning to the Sikkim capital from Nathula and Tsomgo Lake on Saturday evening, police said.

The evacuation process, in collaboration with Army, was underway and 15 vehicles were rescued so far, a police officer said.

The heavy snow is being cleared slowly and the rescued vehicles leaving for Gangtok, 42 km away, he said.

Some tourists may have to spend the night at a nearby camp of the Army, which has promised all required help for the stranded tourists, the officer added.

The administration had recently stopped issuing passes for Nathula and Tsomgo Lake for a few days due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim.

