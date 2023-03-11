Arunachal: Manyañ or Manyang relationship revived at Takam Passa

Story Highlights Both Taba and Nada clan promised to preserve the sacred Dapo Pogyañ area as heritage.

YAZALI- The age old tradition of Manyañ as termed by Apatanis and Manyang termed by Nyishis was revived today at Takam Passa, Yazali, Lower Subansiri.

Manyañ/Manyang system is a social bonding between Apatanis and Nyishis since time memorial with reciprocity of barter system, friendship and allegiance of help and protection to each other.

The reunion was sparkes by a trek planned to look for a stone as reportedly installed by an Apatani man at Takam Passa, Yazali.

The trek turned to a joyous reunion of Dassar Taba clan of Nyishi and Nada clan of Hija Apatani village.

An elderly man Taba Begi, son of Taba Tekhi probably in his late 80s informed that while he was a child, four men from Nada clan of Hija village who were their Manyangs came to visit his father Taba Tekhi, son of Dassar Taba at Takam Passa with goodies and exchanged mithun as gift. Taba clan had gifted a black coloured mithun and Nada clan had gifted white coloured mithun whose horns were of almost same size measuring 5 inches.

Taba Dol an active social worker, who organised the trek informed that they had heard the story from their elders that Nada Chobing, Nada Tomu (Tamu), Nada Roja (Ruja), Nada Tajum (Taking) had come to visit them with four porters each with gifts. Before leaving they had installed a monolith of friendship (Dapo Pogyañ) measuring almost 70 cms with their promise that Tabas were Manyañs of Nadas and if anyone threatened Tabas, it would be deemed that Nadas were challenged and that later would stand in support of Tabas no matter what.

An elder Taba Nyiya briefed that from Takam Passa, the Nadas also visited other sons of Taba Dassar namely Taba Tacho at Kebi village and Taba Jobi at Chullyu village. And from Chullyu village they proceeded to Ziro through Pitapool area.

Mr. Nada Rika, the grand son of Nada Chobing, who was emotional and expressed gratitude towards the organisers and village people. He invited Taba clan to Hija village when an appropriate programme is planned.

Dani Sulu, son of Dani Kunya the first Agency Council Member representing undivided Subansiri who happens to be the uncle of Nadas appreciated the reunion and expresses that the trek and the meet was only the first of many more meetings and programmes.

Prof Nani Bath while speaking expressed that the revival of the Manyañ/Manyang system has helped to strengthen the bond between the Apatanis and Nyishis and has opened up the possibility for more such reunions in the future. It has also highlighted the need to preserve the cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

The Reunion of two clans of Nyishi and Apatani was witnessed by Prof Nani Bath (Professor of Political Science, Rajiv Gandhi University), Tatup Tana Tara, Senior Advocate and Mr. Nending Ommo, Assistant Professor, Dera Natung Government College. From Tabas, Tao Sokap retired army personnel, Tao Herum Gaon Bura and Techi Tao witnessed the reunion. They also spoke on the occasion.