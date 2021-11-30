Sanjay Dutt kicks off media campaign for 50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh

Story Highlights As part of the media campaign, Dutt will feature in a series of promotional videos on tourism in the State.

MECHUKA- “Apun ko bahut bahut khusi hoyele hai k apun Arunachal Pradesh ka brand ambassador hai mamu. Aur apun ye state kabhi chhor ke nai jane wala…” said Munna Bhai of the Indian film industry to a resounding applause of the people despite the chill at Mechuka on Monday evening.

Roped in as Brand Ambassador of ‘50 Years of Arunachal Pradesh’ celebration, actor Sanjay Dutt continued, “Roped-in mat kahiye……main aap ko bol raha hoon, mujhe yahan baandh key hi rakhiyega.”

The popular actor Sanjay Dutt kicked off the media campaign for the month-long celebrations, from 20th January to 20th February, 2022, commemorating the birth of Arunachal Pradesh as an identity, in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State Assembly Speaker P D Sona, who is also the Chairman of the organizing committee.

Known erstwhile as North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA), Arunachal Pradesh came into existence as a Union Territory on 20th January 1972. The month-long state-wide celebrations is scheduled to start on from 20th January 2022 at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. It will cover all the five river basins of the state after which the first districts were named viz, Kameng, Subansiri, Siang, Lohit and Tirap.

The month-long event will culminate on 20th February 2022 at Itanagar during the 36th Statehood Day celebrations.

Lauding the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh Dutt said the state’s culture, its food and the people are unique and assured to give his best in highlighting this uniqueness to the people outside.

As part of the media campaign, Dutt will feature in a series of promotional videos on tourism in the State.

Dutt will also engage with local youths on a series of initiatives on substance and drug abuse, and issues that have emerged as a serious concern for the state in recent years.

Recalling his days of substance abuse, the actor said that it is better to live life and that life is a better high than any drugs in the world.

To a repeated cheer from the audience for a ‘Jadu ki Jhappi’, Dutt said ‘to those who keep away from drugs’ – “Main usko ek jadu ki jhappi nai…pachas jadu ki jhappi dunga!”

On a lighter note, responding to apologies from the Chief Minister on account of lack of proper accommodation in the state befitting the actor, Dutt said, “Main aapko bata doon main chah (six) saal jail me raha hoon….usse toh behtar jagah aapne mujhe di hai!”

Dutt also expressed gratitude to the security forces including the army, air force and ITBP for guarding the country against external forces in harsh conditions along the border.