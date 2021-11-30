Arunachal

Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

November 30, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

ITANAGAR-  On the occasion of 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Red.) laid a wreath at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ campus and paid homage to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence of the Nation during wars thrust by enemies of the country.

The Wall of Heroes, an initiative of the ‘Vidya Veerta Abhiyan’ under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is instituted for paying homage to war heroes, who have been awarded the Nation’s highest gallantry award the Param Vir Chakra.

Rajiv Gandhi University has made the ‘Wall of Heroes’ in its campus with 21 portraits of war heroes to immortalise the sacrifice and valour of the men in uniform and inspire the youth towards armed forces. It is a frequently visited place by the students and the faculty alike.

Related Articles
Tags
November 30, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding

November 27, 2021
Arunachal: DC Kra Daadi distributes sanction letters of credit linked loan to SHGs

Arunachal: DC Kra Daadi distributes sanction letters of credit linked loan to SHGs

November 27, 2021
Arunachal student dies after his two-wheeler collides with college bus in Dehradun

Arunachal student dies after his two-wheeler collides with college bus in Dehradun

November 27, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association called on VC RGU

Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association called on VC RGU

November 26, 2021
Arunachal: Aane Dairy plant in Pasighat lying non-operational since 17 months

Arunachal: Aane Dairy plant in Pasighat lying non-operational since 17 months

November 26, 2021
Arunachal: Union Minister for Health family welfare, Mansukh Mandviya visits Tawang

Arunachal: Union Minister for Health family welfare, Mansukh Mandviya visits Tawang

November 26, 2021
Arunachal: DC Changlang launches India Foundation for Education Transformation’s FLN programme at Diyun

Arunachal: DC Changlang launches India Foundation for Education Transformation’s FLN programme at Diyun

November 25, 2021
Arunachal: Library inaugurated at Hapoli

Arunachal: Library inaugurated at Hapoli

November 25, 2021
Arunachal: Don't vote to BJP, if Seppa-Chayang Tajo road is not completed by 2024 polls, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Don’t vote to BJP, if Seppa-Chayang Tajo road is not completed by 2024 polls, says Pema Khandu

November 24, 2021

Arunachal: Students, former faculty slams more allegation against APU authorities, demands CBI inquiry

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button