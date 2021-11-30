Arunachal Governor lays wreath at Wall of Heroes

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of 19th Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Red.) laid a wreath at the ‘Wall of Heroes’ campus and paid homage to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice for the defence of the Nation during wars thrust by enemies of the country.

The Wall of Heroes, an initiative of the ‘Vidya Veerta Abhiyan’ under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, is instituted for paying homage to war heroes, who have been awarded the Nation’s highest gallantry award the Param Vir Chakra.

Rajiv Gandhi University has made the ‘Wall of Heroes’ in its campus with 21 portraits of war heroes to immortalise the sacrifice and valour of the men in uniform and inspire the youth towards armed forces. It is a frequently visited place by the students and the faculty alike.