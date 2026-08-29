Rezina Mihu Elected Vice Chairperson of Integrated Mountain Initiative﻿

ITANAGAR- ArunachalPradesh’s Rezina Mihu has been elected Vice Chairperson of the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), becoming the first person from the state to hold the position in the national organisation working on sustainable development across India’s Himalayan and mountain regions.

The results of the IMI Governing Council Election 2026 were announced on Saturday by Returning Officer Dr Satyadeep S Chhetri. Mihu will serve as Vice Chairperson for the 2026–29 term.

STS Lepcha of Uttarakhand was elected Chairperson, while Roshan Rai of Darjeeling was elected Secretary.

The newly elected governing council also includes Binita Shah of Uttarakhand as Joint Secretary (Treasurer) and Priyadarshini Shreshtha of Sikkim as Joint Secretary.

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Rajan Kotru and MP Sood of Himachal Pradesh, Amba Jamir of Nagaland, GS Rawat of Uttarakhand, Jigmet Takpa of Ladakh and Prof John Zothanzama of Mizoram were elected as Councilors.

The handing and taking over of office will be held at a later date.

First from Arunachal to hold the post

Mihu’s election marks a significant representation for Arunachal Pradesh within a national platform dealing specifically with challenges and opportunities facing India’s mountain communities.

The Integrated Mountain Initiative works on issues including sustainable development, water security, community empowerment and policy advocacy across the country’s mountain regions.

Mihu’s association with community and youth-oriented initiatives has included serving as Secretary of the Students’ Development Forum Arunachal (SDFA), Itanagar.

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The organisation has described his journey as one that evolved from student leadership to a broader national role in representing mountain communities.

His election to the IMI’s leadership is being viewed as recognition of his work in sustainable mountain development and community empowerment.

A national platform for mountain issues

The IMI brings together stakeholders working across India’s mountain states and regions, providing a platform for discussions on sustainable development and policy issues affecting mountain communities.

For Arunachal Pradesh, which forms a significant part of the Eastern Himalayan region, representation at the organisation’s leadership level could provide greater visibility to issues involving mountain livelihoods, ecological sustainability, water security and community participation.

Mihu’s three-year term will therefore place him in a national-level role at a time when sustainable development and the balancing of ecological concerns with the aspirations of mountain communities remain important policy issues.

The newly elected council is expected to formally assume office after the handing and taking over ceremony scheduled to be held at a later date.