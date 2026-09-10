Pema Khandu Felicitates 30 State-Level Toppers Under Golden Jubilee Awards

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday felicitated 30 State-level meritorious students under the Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards for the academic session 2024-25, urging the young achievers to remain disciplined, focused and committed to excellence as they prepare to take on responsibilities in the future.

The award ceremony in Itanagar was attended by Education Minister P.D. Sona, Advisor to the Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, senior officials of the Education Department, teachers, students and parents. Khandu congratulated the awardees and acknowledged the contribution of their parents, families, teachers and friends to their academic achievements.

A total of 30 State-level toppers from Classes III to XII were felicitated at the ceremony, while approximately 840 students have received the award at district levels. The Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Award was instituted in 2022, and its implementation began from the academic year 2023-24. The 2024-25 edition is the second State-level ceremony, while the 2025-26 edition is scheduled to be conducted during the current year.

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Addressing the students, Khandu highlighted the State Government’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality and effectiveness of government schools through implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Mission Shikshit Arunachal, with the State targeting achievement of the mission’s objectives by 2029.

He said a task force had been constituted for implementing NEP 2020, followed by consultations with community-based organisations and other stakeholders. Education officials have also undertaken consultations at the district level, following which a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared.

The Chief Minister said the Government is rationalising the number of schools while strengthening the Inter-Village (IV) school model, with greater emphasis on infrastructure and adequate availability of teachers, particularly subject teachers. He added that significant recruitment of subject teachers through the State Public Service Commission had already been undertaken to strengthen government schools.

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Khandu also pointed to an encouraging increase in enrolment in government schools in recent years, describing the trend as significant at a time when declining enrolment in government schools remains a challenge in many parts of the country.

Beyond academic performance, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of discipline, respect for parents and teachers, academic excellence and physical fitness in the overall development of students. Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal traditions, he urged young people to preserve the culture of respecting parents, elders, teachers and other members of the school community.

He also called for sports to receive equal importance alongside academics, saying physical activity is essential for the overall development of young people. He noted that playgrounds have been provided in government schools across the State.

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Khandu further outlined the range of career opportunities available to Arunachal’s youth, including government service, the private sector, entrepreneurship, startups and emerging fields. He mentioned the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, APPSC, UPSC and multinational companies as avenues for professional growth, while encouraging students to also consider entrepreneurship and business.

The Chief Minister also highlighted efforts to encourage more Arunachali youth to join the Armed Forces as officers. He referred to the establishment of the State’s first Sainik School at Pasighat in collaboration with the Government of India and a second Sainik School at Tawang under the PPP mode.

He said the State Government is working with the Army to establish a structured coaching mechanism for selected Arunachal students preparing for competitive examinations such as NDA and CDS. The proposed initiative is intended to support young people seeking officer-level careers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces.

Khandu also highlighted efforts to provide global higher-education exposure to Arunachal students. He said the State is supporting students who secure admission to universities ranked among the top 150 globally under QS rankings. The scholarship initiative, available to students after Class XII, has benefited around 13-14 Arunachali students this year, according to the Chief Minister.

Sharing his own experience, Khandu said he was also a product of the government school system and therefore understood the challenges and ecosystem of government schools. He recalled studying at Government Gompa Middle School in Tawang, where he was part of the first batch after the institution was upgraded to a secondary school.

The award ceremony thus combined recognition of academic achievement with a broader message on education reform, career opportunities and holistic development. The government’s emphasis, as outlined by the Chief Minister, is not limited to academic performance but also includes skills, physical fitness, discipline, entrepreneurship and wider opportunities for Arunachal’s young population.