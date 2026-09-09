Longding Hosts Five-Day Eco-Adventure and Cultural Tourism Training Camp﻿

LONGDING- A five-day Eco-Adventure and Cultural Tourism Training Camp is underway in Longding district under the theme “Catch them young”, with a focus on exposing young students to adventure activities and encouraging them to explore tourism as a potential livelihood and business opportunity.

The training camp began on September 7, 2026, and is being organised by the District Tourism Office, Longding. The initiative is sponsored by Honchun Ngandam, Adviser to the Minister, PWD (Eastern and Central Zone B), Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The adventure activities were flagged off by Dekio Gumja, APPS, Superintendent of Police, Longding, and Mr. Laichoi Wangpan, ZPM, Chubam Anchal Block, Longding, who attended as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.

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The training is being conducted at Longpit Chanu Zaklo, where participants have been introduced to a range of adventure-based activities. The first three days included tent pitching, zipline, river crossing, rafting, rock climbing and rappelling.

The third day of training expanded the programme beyond physical adventure activities, covering trekking, bird watching, map and compass reading, emergency rescue operations and basic paragliding.

The programme is being managed by M/s Mount Adventure, with trainers brought from different parts of the country and specialised in various adventure disciplines. The participants are Travel and Tourism students from Government Higher Secondary Schools at Wakka and Pongchau, accompanied by their teachers.

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The focus on hands-on exposure is particularly significant for students studying travel and tourism, as the training provides practical familiarity with activities that can form part of adventure and eco-tourism experiences.

The initiative also reflects an effort to introduce young people to tourism at an early stage. According to the organisers, the objective is to create awareness about the tourism potential of Longding district and encourage the younger generation to view tourism as a livelihood and business opportunity.

This is the second time that Honchun Ngandam has sponsored the Eco-Adventure and Cultural Training Camp in Longding. He had earlier also supported a Homestay Awareness Programme aimed at promoting community-based tourism and strengthening local participation in the sector.

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The organisers said the initiatives reflect a continued emphasis on sustainable tourism, local entrepreneurship, cultural preservation and youth empowerment in Longding district.

With several days of practical adventure training incorporated into the programme, the camp seeks to build awareness and basic skills among young people while exposing them to the possibilities of tourism-based enterprise in the district.

The programme also connects tourism education with local participation, potentially creating a foundation for students to become future guides, tourism entrepreneurs or participants in community-based tourism initiatives.