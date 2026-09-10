Chowna Mein Calls for Preservation of Indigenous Languages and Cultural Heritage

RUKSIN- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein has called for greater efforts to preserve indigenous languages, oral traditions, traditional knowledge and cultural heritage, stressing that cultural preservation must remain an integral part of the State’s development.

Mein was speaking at the first-ever Leyi Banggo Central Solung Giidi Celebration 2026, held at the GPS General Playground, also known as Leyi Bango Dolung Akngo, under Ruksin Circle in East Siang district. The event brought together community elders, leaders, youth and cultural practitioners to celebrate the Leyi Banggo community’s traditions, music, dance, oral literature and collective heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Mein said modernisation and globalisation were creating new opportunities, but communities must remain connected to their cultural roots. He emphasised the need to document indigenous languages, oral literature, traditional knowledge, songs, stories and cultural practices using modern technology so they remain accessible to future generations.

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He also suggested that, if necessary, additional teachers’ posts could be created for teaching local dialects to help preserve and promote indigenous languages.

“We should never lose our spirit and our roots,” Mein said, while noting that globalisation had not taught communities to preserve their traditions.

The Deputy Chief Minister particularly urged young people to take a leading role in cultural preservation. Appreciating the creativity of local youth in producing music, videos and other digital content, he said modern platforms could become important tools for preserving and promoting indigenous heritage.

He stressed that oral traditions were especially vulnerable to being forgotten because they have traditionally been transmitted from one generation to another. He therefore called for the creation of audio-visual archives of indigenous systems, songs, stories, oral literature and traditional knowledge.

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Mein also highlighted the importance of systematically documenting indigenous knowledge and traditional systems, including traditional healing practices, so that knowledge accumulated over generations is not lost.

Underscoring the broader significance of cultural preservation, Mein said development could not be measured only through infrastructure.

“Culture is our way of living, and our development must preserve our way of life and identity,” he said.

He further said Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a developed State, as well as India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation, must remain inclusive of all communities, languages and cultural identities. He stressed that every community, regardless of its population, has an important place in the larger development journey.

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Mein also called for stronger indigenous cultural institutions and platforms, emphasising that government initiatives and community participation must work together to protect and promote Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse cultural heritage.

On relations with neighbouring communities, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining cordial ties. Referring to long-standing cultural, social, economic and matrimonial relations with neighbouring Assam, he said such relationships should be preserved and strengthened.

He also cautioned against misuse of social media, saying it should not become a platform for quarrels, disputes or personal attacks. Instead, he urged people to use social media responsibly to promote healthy dialogue, mutual respect, understanding and constructive exchange of ideas.

Mein also assured the people of Leyi Banggo that he would look into their demand for creation of a separate administrative circle covering five villages—Depi, Moli, Detak, Debing and Poplung. He said the demand would be placed before the Cabinet for consideration.

The Deputy Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of Leyi Banggo and all those celebrating Solung, expressing hope that the annual gathering would develop into a strong and enduring platform for cultural preservation, community unity and the transmission of indigenous traditions across generations.

The celebration was attended by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ojing Tasing, Eastern Parliamentary Constituency MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Ninong Ering, Tojir Kadu and Tapi Darang, BJP President Kaling Moyong, ABK (Apex) President Tanon Tatak, former MLA Tatung Jamoh, ZPC East Siang and Lower Siang, and others.

The day-long programme featured traditional and cultural presentations, including Nene-Ponung by Ponung Mimum, performances by Kenna-Tarem and her party, and presentations by renowned singers Mary Dalbong and Dev Taid, among others.