AAPSU, Tagin Bodies Meet Arunachal Governor Over Taksing Border Concerns

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), along with representatives of the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU), All Tagin Youth Organisation (ATYO) and Tagin Cultural Society, met the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar and raised concerns over the reported People’s Liberation Army (PLA) incursion in the Taksing-Gelimo frontier area of Upper Subansiri district, besides highlighting development and infrastructure issues confronting the remote border region.

The delegation, led by AAPSU President Meje Taku, submitted a representation drawing attention to the reported situation along the strategic frontier and apprised the Governor of concerns expressed by border communities regarding security and the geopolitical situation in the remote border sector.

The delegation also highlighted the need for greater government attention to Taksing and adjoining border areas, particularly in terms of infrastructure, connectivity and basic facilities for residents.

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The representatives stressed that improving roads, connectivity and essential services is important for the welfare of people living in the frontier region, while also underlining the strategic significance of maintaining continued government attention and presence in remote border areas.

The delegation urged the Governor to take note of the concerns of the local population and support appropriate measures for both border security and regional development.

According to the delegation, the Governor received the representation positively and assured the members that he would actively pursue the issues raised. He further assured the delegation that the frontier security concerns would be taken up with the Union Defence Minister, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and senior military officials at the earliest.

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The meeting brought together concerns relating to both the security of the Taksing-Gelimo frontier and the welfare of its border population. The delegation reiterated that the safety of border communities, demographic security and territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh remain paramount.

The representatives expressed confidence in the Governor’s assurance and called for sustained attention to the region’s security, infrastructure and development needs.