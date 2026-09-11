NSCN-K (Ang Mai) Self-Styled Lieutenant Apprehended in Longding

VOTNU- Security forces apprehended a suspected insurgent of the NSCN-K (Ang Mai) faction during a joint operation in the general area of Votnu, based on specific intelligence inputs, according to an official press release.

The operation was jointly launched by the Assam Rifles’ Khonsa and Longding Battalions, the Army and Arunachal Pradesh Police in the Votnu area. The security forces apprehended one individual identified in the release as Pigang Gangsa, 30, a resident of Votnu, who was described as a self-styled lieutenant of NSCN-K (Ang Mai).

According to the release, the operation resulted in the recovery of one 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine and six live rounds from the apprehended individual.

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The apprehended individual, along with the recovered items, was subsequently handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles described the operation as reflecting the force’s operational capability and professional coordination with the Army and Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The joint action, according to the release, underscores continued coordination among security agencies in the region in efforts aimed at maintaining peace, security and stability.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the apprehension and any charges arising from the recovery were not provided in the press release.