ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Four Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in East Siang

An intelligence-based operation in Pasighat led to the recovery of 8.26 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of four alleged drug peddlers.

Last Updated: 26/08/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Four Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in East Siang

PASIGHAT- Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Pasighat under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0, with East Siang Police recovering 8.26 grams of suspected heroin from the 2-Mile area, according to the district police.

The arrests followed an intelligence-based operation conducted on August 19, 2026, under the jurisdiction of Pasighat Police Station. Police said the operation was launched after receiving credible information about the alleged trafficking of narcotic substances.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The operation initially led to the apprehension of Otem Padung from Forest Colony, Pasighat. According to police, his interrogation subsequently led investigators to Okong Megu, who was apprehended from Gumin Nagar. Police allege that Megu disclosed that he had received heroin from Ogul Tagi and supplied it to substance abusers.

Also Read- Assam Rifles, Tirap Police Apprehend NSCN (R) Cadre in Khonsa

Ogul Tagi was subsequently apprehended from Gumin Nagar, while her alleged associate Peeman Manham Taloh was apprehended from 2-Mile, Pasighat.

The searches and seizures were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, Pasighat. Police said they recovered three tobacco containers and two vials containing suspected heroin weighing 8.26 grams, along with a brass-metal hookah, a plastic hookah and two syringes. The seized material was weighed, packed, sealed and documented in accordance with legal provisions, while the operation was video-recorded for transparency.

A case, PSGT/PS/C/No. 88/26, has been registered under Sections 21(b), 29 and 27A of the NDPS Act, and the investigation is underway. Police said all four accused were initially remanded to police custody and were subsequently sent to judicial custody after the expiry of their police remand by the Sessions Court, Pasighat.

Also Read- 19 Children Rescued Across Arunachal in Suspected Child Trafficking Network; 3 Held

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, commended the ADS and police team for the operation and reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences.

The police have also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and report illicit drug-related activities, emphasizing that community cooperation remains important in efforts to address drug-related offences in the district.

The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against the arrested individuals will be subject to the judicial process.

Tags
Last Updated: 26/08/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Arunachal: Longding Police Seize Suspected Heroin, Opium and ₹5.93 Lakh Cash; Five Arrested

Arunachal: Longding Police Seize Suspected Heroin, Opium and ₹5.93 Lakh Cash; Five Arrested

Yingkiong Police Arrest Alleged Drug User-Cum-Peddler Under NDPS Act

Yingkiong Police Arrest Alleged Drug User-Cum-Peddler Under NDPS Act

Arunachal: Joint Operation Destroys 1500 Kg of Wild Cannabis in Tawang Dist

Arunachal: Joint Operation Destroys 1500 Kg of Wild Cannabis in Tawang Dist

Arunachal: Tawang Police Seize Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh, Two Arrested

Arunachal: Tawang Police Seize Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh, Two Arrested

Arunachal: ILP Monitoring Gains Momentum With Major Verification Drive in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal: ILP Monitoring Gains Momentum With Major Verification Drive in Keyi Panyor

Arunachal: Three Held in Deomali Anti-Drug Crackdown

Arunachal: Three Held in Deomali Anti-Drug Crackdown

Arunachal: LDV Police Detect 73 ILP Violators in Three Days

Arunachal: LDV Police Detect 73 ILP Violators in Three Days

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Seized Heroin Worth ₹30 Lakh, One Arrested

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Seized Heroin Worth ₹30 Lakh, One Arrested

Arunachal: East Siang Police Bust Drug Network Under Ops Dawn 2.0

Arunachal: East Siang Police Bust Drug Network Under Ops Dawn 2.0

Two Held in LPG Cylinder Theft Case in Itanagar

Two Held in LPG Cylinder Theft Case in Itanagar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button