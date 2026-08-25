19 Children Rescued Across Arunachal in Suspected Child Trafficking Network; 3 Held

NAMSAI- Namsai Police have rescued 19 children from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and arrested three alleged facilitators in connection with a suspected inter-district child trafficking and exploitation network, as investigators continue efforts to trace other children who may have been taken or placed through intermediaries.

The children were recovered from Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding during an ongoing operation by Namsai Police. The case was registered at Namsai Police Station on August 17, following a complaint from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Namsai.

Given the seriousness and inter-district nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the supervision of Namsai Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley. Deputy SP (Headquarters) Martin Ratan is assisting the investigation, which has been entrusted to SDPO Kengo Dirchi, who is also the investigating officer.

Also Read- Assam Rifles, Tirap Police Apprehend NSCN (R) Cadre in Khonsa

Police have arrested Gumnya Kochung, Marta Ete and Neha Gerory for their alleged roles as facilitators or brokers.

According to SDPO Kengo Dirchi, preliminary investigation indicates that economically vulnerable families were allegedly approached with assurances of better education, care and upbringing for their children. The children were thereafter allegedly procured, transported and placed with different persons at distant locations.

Investigators have also come across suspected monetary transactions ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 per child in certain cases.

Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding any payments allegedly received by parents or guardians. Dirchi said the individual circumstances and roles of everyone involved are being independently investigated.

Also Read- Nirjuli Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Four Arrested, 11 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

The nature and age of the recovered children have emerged as particularly concerning aspects of the investigation. Police said a majority of the recovered children are below eight years of age, with the youngest reportedly around three years old at the time the child was allegedly procured or placed with another person.

According to the investigating officer, some of the children, during preliminary interaction, could not recall even their parents’ names or basic details about their families.

Police have also found suspected instances in which some of the recovered children were allegedly engaged as domestic helpers or in hotel-related work.

Following their recovery, the children underwent necessary medical examinations and child-protection procedures before being produced before the competent Child Welfare Committee. Their statements are also being recorded before a Magistrate through a child-friendly process.

Also Read- Tawang Police Nab Absconder in ₹90 Lakh Fraud Case

The SIT is examining financial transactions, call records, digital evidence, movement of the children and suspected links among facilitators, recipients and other persons to establish the complete chain involved in the case.

SDPO Kengo Dirchi said the recovery of 19 children does not mark the end of the operation. Police teams are continuing efforts to trace other children who may have been taken or placed under similar circumstances.

The case also raises wider concerns over child safety and the vulnerability of families facing economic hardship. The allegations indicate that promises of better education, care and upbringing may have been used to gain the confidence of families before children were allegedly moved to distant locations.

Also Read- Prime Accused Arrested in ₹34.33-Crore Fraud Case

For parents, guardians and communities, the developments underline the importance of remaining alert about the movement, whereabouts and living arrangements of children, particularly when intermediaries or other individuals offer to take responsibility for a child’s education, care or upbringing.

At the same time, the police investigation remains ongoing, and the precise roles of the arrested persons, parents or guardians and other suspected individuals are yet to be established. The allegations against those under investigation will be subject to the legal process.

The continuing operation is expected to focus on identifying additional children who may have been moved through similar arrangements and establishing the full chain of facilitators, recipients and other persons allegedly involved.