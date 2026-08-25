Assam Rifles, Tirap Police Apprehend NSCN (R) Cadre in Khonsa

KHONSA- Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, apprehended an alleged active cadre of the NSCN (R) in the general area of Khonsa in Tirap district on August 24, according to an official release.

The operation was conducted based on specific information and resulted in the apprehension of a man identified by the security forces as Jeetu Saikia alias Tuwang Lowang, aged 34, who was described as a self-styled 2nd Lieutenant of NSCN (R).

According to the release, security forces recovered one 7.62 mm MQ 9 rifle with a magazine and 21 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition from his possession.

The apprehended individual, along with the recovered weapon and ammunition, was subsequently handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action.

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The operation highlights continued coordination between the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in conducting security operations against suspected insurgent activities in the Tirap region.

The authorities said the successful joint operation reflects the close coordination and synergy between the two forces in countering insurgent activities and maintaining peace and security in the region.

The release did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the apprehension or any alleged activities of the individual beyond identifying him as an active NSCN (R) cadre.