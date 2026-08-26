Daporijo Conducts Civil Defence Blackout Drill to Test Emergency Preparedness﻿

DAPORIJO- The District Administration of Upper Subansiri conducted a Civil Defence blackout mock drill in Daporijo on August 25 to strengthen disaster preparedness and assess emergency response mechanisms.

The most significant feature of the exercise was a complete blackout across the district from 8:00 pm to 8:15 pm, during which residents participated by switching off emergency and inverter lights. The public participation was intended to demonstrate community preparedness and cooperation during a simulated emergency.

The mock drill simulated air raid and bomb blast scenarios at two separate incident sites in Daporijo. The exercise involved evacuation, search and rescue operations, first aid, casualty management and emergency response activities, allowing authorities to assess how different response teams would function under emergency conditions.

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Various government and emergency-response agencies participated in the exercise, including line departments, police, Fire & Emergency Services, medical teams, Yuva Aapda Mitras and NCC cadets. Their participation was aimed at testing inter-agency coordination and preparedness during a crisis.

The exercise also provided an opportunity to assess the functioning and coordination of the Incident Response Team (IRT), including the roles and responsibilities assigned to different stakeholders during an emergency.

The participation of residents alongside government agencies is significant because an effective emergency response depends not only on official preparedness but also on public cooperation.

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The blackout component of the drill specifically tested whether the community could follow emergency instructions during a simulated threat.

Overall, the exercise was designed to identify preparedness levels, strengthen coordination between response agencies and improve the effectiveness of emergency operations in Upper Subansiri.