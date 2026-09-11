Third Edition of Jajinja: Angba-Bingba Held in Pasighat﻿

PASIGHAT- The third edition of Jajinja: Angba-Bingba was held at IGJ Government Higher Secondary School in Pasighat on Thursday, bringing together academics, community leaders, students, researchers and members of indigenous communities for a dialogue on nature, ancestral wisdom and indigenous worldviews.

Organised by the Jajinja Society, a collective of members from different tribes of Arunachal Pradesh working towards the discourse, documentation and promotion of ancestral heritage, the event was held under the theme “Prakrati, Purvaj aur Pragya: Dialogues on Nature, Ancestral Wisdom and Indigenous Worldviews.”

The programme was structured around the central idea “A Dialogue for Understanding, A Discussion for Tomorrow”, with discussions focusing on nature as the first teacher, ancestors as guiding roots and indigenous philosophy as a living knowledge system.

Also Read- NSCN-K (Ang Mai) Self-Styled Lieutenant Apprehended in Longding

Tapi Darang, MLA Pasighat East, attended the programme as a guest and spoke about the significance of the Solung festival and its philosophical values. He emphasised the need to preserve indigenous knowledge and traditions and appreciated Team Jajinja for creating a platform for dialogue.

The gathering was also attended by Kamin Lego, Deputy Chief Councillor; Oson Taying, Acting General Secretary of Adi Bane Kebang; Takeng Tamuk, Member Secretary of the Academic Board of Adi Agom Kebang; professors of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat; and faculty and students of Arunachal Pradesh University, including Assistant Registrar Likha Rinchin. Members of like-minded groups and the Adi community also participated.

The programme opened with a Nyishi folksong on Abotani, presented by Debia Metung, Taba Madam and Tana Jumpi.

Also Read- AAPSU, Tagin Bodies Meet Arunachal Governor Over Taksing Border Concerns

The first session was anchored by Nanang Yirang, Literary Secretary of Jajinja, while Vice Chairperson Tao Azu delivered the welcome address. Treasurer Yage Kabak subsequently presented an overview of the society and its work.

A panel discussion on “Faith, Traditions and Community Perspectives” featured Gindu Borang, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, and Debaang Tayeng, SE, Water Resources Department and Secretary General of Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang. The discussion was moderated by Chairperson Joram Yalam Nabam.

The session also featured a talk by Kaling Borang on the philosophy and cultural significance of Solung A’bang, highlighting the role of traditional knowledge and cultural narratives in understanding indigenous worldviews.

Also Read-

The second session focused on oral traditions, with Jajinja Assistant Treasurer Kago Mado presenting an Apatani story narration, followed by Gorik Ete, Cultural Secretary, who presented Galo riddles and proverbs.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by General Secretary Ing Perme.

The third edition of Jajinja was supported by Tapi Darang, Oson Taying, Ajing Resort owned by Kamin Modi and Bomken Tayeng, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II.

The event highlighted the importance of creating spaces where traditional knowledge, oral histories and indigenous philosophies can be discussed, documented and passed on to future generations.