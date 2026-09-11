PAA Congratulates Thupten Tsering on Appointment as Para Athletics Association President

NAHARLAGUN- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has congratulated Thupten Tsering on his appointment as the new President of the Arunachal Pradesh Para Athletics Association, expressing confidence that his experience as a Divyangjan artist and sports promoter will contribute to the growth of para sports in the state.

In a statement, the PAA described Tsering as a respected Divyangjan artist and sports promoter and highlighted his personal journey, determination and continued association with public and sporting activities.

According to the association, his journey reflects a commitment to promoting the abilities, aspirations and potential of persons with disabilities, while also carrying a broader message of inclusion and equal opportunity.

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The PAA said Tsering’s experience could bring a valuable perspective to the development and promotion of para-athletes and Para Sports across Arunachal Pradesh. His appointment comes at a time when the association expects para athletics in the state to expand further.

The association expressed hope that his leadership would place greater emphasis on grassroots talent identification, athlete development, professional coaching, training opportunities and participation in national and international competitions.

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It also said stronger leadership and sporting opportunities could encourage more persons with disabilities to take up sports and regard sporting participation as a pathway towards confidence, recognition, empowerment and sporting excellence.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal said it looks forward to working closely with Tsering and the Arunachal Pradesh Para Athletics Association to strengthen the para-sports movement across the state and create a stronger pathway for aspiring para-athletes.

The PAA conveyed its best wishes to Tsering for a successful and impactful tenure, expressing confidence that his leadership would help open new opportunities and contribute to a brighter future for para-athletes in Arunachal Pradesh.