Monyul Super League Season 2 Kicks Off in Tawang﻿

TAWANG- The second edition of the Monyul Super League (MSL) commenced at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang, bringing together eight football teams from Tawang and West Kameng districts in a competition aimed at promoting young sporting talent across the Monyul region.

Organised by the Tawang District Sports Association (TDSA) with support from Durex – The Birds and Bees Talk and other sponsors, the league is being held under the theme “One League, One Dream, One Monyul.”

The eight participating teams are Khalaktang Rupa FC, Mon Dirang FC, Thrizino Buragaon FC, Tawang United FC, Dhagpa Pangchhen United, Bomdila FC, Rhebla Gangsum FC and Shyo Sporting Club. Four teams each are from Tawang and West Kameng, providing a competitive platform for footballers from across the Monyul region.

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The inaugural ceremony was attended by Padma Shri H.E. the 14th Thegtse Rinpoche, President of the Himalayan Buddhist Council of Nalanda Traditions, as Chief Guest. MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, Special Secretary (Sports) Akshat Kaushal, IPS, and Deputy Commissioner Tawang Namgyal Angmo, IAS, attended as Guests of Honour.

Among other dignitaries present were Superintendent of Police Tawang Tasi Darang, ZPM Tawang Sonam Nordzin, ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Vice President Pema Chowang, senior district administration officials, public leaders and sports enthusiasts.

The inaugural programme began with a tribute to Late Sang Phuntsok, IAS (Retd.), in remembrance of his service and contribution.

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District Sports Officer-cum-Competition Director Sange Tsering said the Monyul Super League had emerged as an important platform for identifying, encouraging and nurturing young sporting talent in the region. He highlighted the efforts of the TDSA towards promoting and developing sports in Tawang district.

Tsering also appreciated team owners and managers for encouraging young people to take up sports and expressed hope that the league would eventually grow beyond a football competition into a wider movement promoting discipline, teamwork and all-round development among youth.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Special Secretary (Sports) Akshat Kaushal, IPS, highlighted the unifying power of sports, observing that people from different communities and parts of the country could come together through sporting activities.

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Kaushal also referred to the Tawang Marathon 2026 theme song, launched during the occasion, and encouraged people to participate in the upcoming marathon.

The gathering also featured a musical performance by Arunachal Idol winner Tsering Samdrup.

In his inaugural address, Thegtse Rinpoche blessed the players and wished all participating teams success. He expressed appreciation for the enthusiasm of young participants and the development of sporting infrastructure in Tawang, noting that youth from the region were progressing alongside their counterparts elsewhere.

He also appreciated the organisers for providing a constructive platform for youth engagement.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the opening match between Khalaktang Rupa FC and Shyo Sporting Club. After 90 minutes of competitive football, Shyo Sporting Club emerged victorious with a 3–2 win.

The Monyul Super League, through its theme “One League, One Dream, One Monyul,” aims not only to promote sporting excellence but also to strengthen unity, friendship and a shared identity among young people across the Monyul region.