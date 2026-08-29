Tawang National Sports Day: MLA XI Scores 5–2 Win Over DC XI﻿

TAWANG- Tawang marked National Sports Day 2026 with a football match between MLA XI and DC XI and an archery competition, with the MLA XI securing a convincing 5–2 victory at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The celebration was organised by the Sports Department, Tawang, and brought together local officials, sportspersons and sports enthusiasts. Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering attended the programme as Chief Guest, alongside Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and other officials.

The football match emerged as the highlight of the celebration, with both the MLA and Deputy Commissioner present on the field to encourage their respective teams.

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Adding a personal sporting touch to the event, MLA Namgey Tsering actively participated in the match and played in the striking position throughout the game. After an entertaining contest, MLA XI defeated DC XI 5–2.

Earlier, Namgey Tsering formally inaugurated the archery competition, which saw participation from archers across different age groups and categories. The MLA interacted with participants and encouraged them to pursue sports with dedication and discipline.

Archery winners announced

In the Sub-Junior Boys category, Tenzin Dondoup secured first position with 260 points, followed by Tashi Dorjee with 227 points and Tenzin Rangjung with 147 points.

In the Sub-Junior Girls category, Dechin Drema topped the standings with 219 points, while Tenzin Dhasal finished second with 126 points.

Among the Senior Boys, Thutan Tsewang secured first position with 96 points, followed by Pem Tsering with 42 points.

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In the Senior Girls category, Yangchin Dema finished first with 96 points, followed by Sonam Deki and Tenzin Chotton. Other participants also secured positions in the category.

In the Senior Recurve category, Lobsang topped the competition with 316 out of 360 points, while Thutan Dema finished second with 302 points.

The celebration provided a platform for local sporting talent while promoting fitness, teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship. The participation of players and archers also highlighted the district’s efforts to encourage greater involvement in sports and nurture young athletes.

The combination of competitive archery and an informal football contest involving elected and administrative representatives gave National Sports Day a community-oriented character in Tawang, while placing the spotlight on participation and the development of local sporting talent.