Five Truckloads of Garbage Collected in Major Tawang Clean-Up Drive﻿

TAWANG- More than 350 volunteers joined a large-scale cleanliness drive across key tourist areas of Tawang on Saturday, collecting approximately five truckloads of garbage in an effort to promote cleaner surroundings and more sustainable tourism.

The Mass Cleanliness Drive was organised by the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) in collaboration with the Tawang District Administration and the Indian Army. The campaign covered an extensive stretch from Griptsang Tso, beyond Nagula Pass, to the Giant Buddha Statue above Circuit House, Tawang.

The scale of participation was one of the major features of the campaign. Members of all four Market Welfare Committees of Tawang, Tawang Police, students, personnel from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Rural Works Department, DC Office and other volunteers took part in the drive.

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MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta, Assistant Commissioners and representatives of MMT and WWA Tawang also participated in and supported the campaign.

Five truckloads of waste removed

The cleanliness campaign resulted in the collection of approximately five truckloads of garbage. The collected waste was transported to the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), Tawang, for appropriate handling and disposal.

The operation highlights the scale of the waste-management challenge along popular tourist routes and the importance of sustained efforts rather than one-time clean-up campaigns.

During the drive, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo interacted with Army and BRO officers at different locations and stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene around their establishments and areas of operation.

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She urged them to conduct weekly cleanliness drives to prevent waste from accumulating and to keep surrounding areas clean on a continuing basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also requested the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa to continue the cleanliness campaign the following day so that remaining garbage at tourist locations and along the route could be cleared.

Focus on responsible tourism

The initiative brought together the civil administration, Army, police, government departments, community organisations, students and citizens, reflecting the principle of Jan Bhagidari, or public participation.

With Tawang experiencing increasing tourist footfall, the administration and organisers emphasised that protecting the region’s mountains, lakes, roads and tourist destinations requires participation from both residents and visitors.

The campaign also carried a message against single-use plastics and littering, urging people to dispose of waste responsibly.

The emphasis on continued weekly drives and responsible waste disposal suggests that the campaign is being positioned not merely as a one-day clean-up, but as part of a broader effort to maintain Tawang’s environment while supporting its growing tourism economy.