Surprise Inspection Finds Short Delivery at Doimukh Petrol Pump﻿

YUPIA- A surprise inspection conducted by the Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Papum Pare, at Doimukh Market and a petrol pump has resulted in a case being booked against the fuel outlet after it was found dispensing petrol and diesel with short delivery beyond the permissible limit.

The inspection was carried out to safeguard consumer interests and verify the accuracy of petroleum product deliveries. The team also inspected the HPCL Petrol Depot at Huto Village, Doimukh.

The inspection team was led by Dr. Debia Tana, Assistant Controller-cum-District Consumer Protection Officer, Papum Pare, along with Nyalisa Raji, Town Executive Magistrate, Doimukh, and Tao Tasar, Inspector, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Papum Pare.

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During the inspection, the petrol pump was found to be dispensing petrol and diesel with short delivery beyond the permissible limit. A case was subsequently booked against the establishment under the relevant provisions of Sections 26 and 28 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The inspection highlights the importance of accurate measurement at fuel stations, where even small discrepancies in delivery can directly affect consumers. The department has urged consumers to remain vigilant and exercise their rights when purchasing goods and services.

Dr. Debia Tana said consumers have the right to receive the correct quantity and quality of products and to obtain relevant information regarding prices and applicable standards.

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Consumers purchasing fuel were also advised to use the facilities available at retail outlets to check petroleum products. In cases involving suspected adulteration, short delivery or readings beyond the Maximum Permissible Error (MPE), consumers can approach the nearest Legal Metrology Officer or lodge complaints through the e-Jagriti platform.

The department further reminded traders and users of weighing and measuring instruments to obtain valid verification certificates for their equipment. It warned that failure to comply could result in seizure and penalties.

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Traders were also advised to comply with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, including mandatory declarations on packaged products and the requirement that packaged commodities should not be sold above their declared Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The department reiterated that it would continue inspections aimed at protecting consumers from unfair trade practices, short delivery, adulteration and other forms of exploitation. It also appealed to consumers to remain alert and use appropriate legal and consumer-protection mechanisms when seeking redressal of grievances.