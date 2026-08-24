Tawang Steps Up Protection of Drinking Water Sources Amid Pollution Concerns﻿

TAWANG- The Tawang district administration has stepped up efforts to protect the drinking-water sources supplying Tawang Township, with a review-cum-coordination meeting focusing on potential pollution from waste, construction activities, sanitation and tourism.

The meeting was convened by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, with members of a Fact-Finding Committee constituted to survey and inspect the drinking-water sources supplying the township. The committee’s findings and the action taken by concerned agencies to clean and protect vulnerable areas were reviewed during the meeting.

One of the major concerns discussed was the potential contamination of water sources from construction and road-widening activities, particularly through improper disposal of mud and other waste. The administration also stressed the need for immediate construction of septic tanks and soak pits wherever required to prevent contamination of drinking-water sources.

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The meeting brought together representatives from several key stakeholders, including the Tawang Brigade, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), PHED, DDSE Tawang, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), Taxi Union and Homestay Owners Association, among others.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Tawang Brigade representative, Colonel Gaurav, to pursue the establishment of a separate Material Recovery Facility (MRF) for the Army. The move is intended to strengthen waste-management practices and reduce the possibility of waste affecting environmentally sensitive areas and water sources.

Responsible tourism was another major focus. The Deputy Commissioner urged the Taxi Union to ensure that vehicles carrying tourists to different destinations bring back the waste generated during visits, with no littering permitted at tourist locations.

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Taxi operators were also directed to be reminded that they must carry waste bins and oxygen cylinders in their vehicles. The district administration said it would facilitate necessary training for taxi operators, if required, to strengthen safety and responsible tourism practices.

Community participation was also emphasised. MMT Secretary Sangey Phuntso Nguimo suggested installing awareness and warning signboards against littering, particularly around environmentally sensitive areas and drinking-water sources.

The meeting also discussed other local environmental and public-safety concerns. MMT Social Service Secretary Tsering Dhondup raised the issue of stray animals roaming freely in market and township areas, noting their potential to create traffic risks. Army representatives suggested introducing a monthly recognition or felicitation system for the cleanest colony to encourage greater community participation in maintaining cleanliness.

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As an immediate follow-up, a mass social service from Nagula to Chuje has been scheduled for August 29, 2026. The cleanliness drive will be carried out by the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa in collaboration with the District Administration, Tawang Brigade, Border Roads Organisation and Market Welfare Committees.

The meeting ultimately called for coordinated participation from government agencies, security forces, community organisations, transport operators and citizens to protect Tawang’s drinking-water sources, improve waste management and maintain a clean and environmentally responsible township.

The focus on water-source protection comes as Tawang continues to balance infrastructure development, tourism and the needs of its growing township. The measures discussed during the meeting indicate an effort to address potential sources of contamination at the community and administrative level rather than limiting action to periodic cleanliness drives.