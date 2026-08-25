ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

‘Fireside Tales’ Seeks to Keep Tawang’s Storytelling Tradition Alive

Authored by Tawang SP Tasi Darang, Fireside Tales seeks to preserve traditional stories, cultural memories and the age-old practice of passing knowledge from one generation to another.

Last Updated: 25/08/2026
2 minutes read
‘Fireside Tales’ Seeks to Keep Tawang’s Storytelling Tradition Alive

TAWANG-   Fireside Tales, a collection of stories authored by Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, was released in Tawang on Tuesday, with the publication seeking to preserve local stories, cultural memories and the traditional practice of storytelling for future generations.

The book was released by Deputy Commissioner Tawang Namgyal Angmo, IAS, at the SP Residence in Tawang in the presence of ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, Additional Deputy Commissioners Jang Hakraso Kri and Rinchin Leta, Assistant Commissioners Tenzin Jambey and Thutan Wangchu, DVO Tawang Dr. Avang Tamin and other guests.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Carrying the message “Stories that warm the heart. Roots that connect us,” Fireside Tales focuses on the richness of local stories, culture and heritage while seeking to pass treasured narratives and memories to younger generations.

Also Read- Tawang Steps Up Protection of Drinking Water Sources Amid Pollution Concerns

The book carries a foreword by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and has been illustrated by Mich Tarung.

Speaking at the release, Tasi Darang recalled a time when families would gather around fireplaces and elders would narrate stories, share experiences and pass knowledge and wisdom to younger members of the family.

Darang said those memories and the traditional culture of storytelling inspired him to put the stories into written form. He also informed that further editions of Fireside Tales are proposed and invited members of the public to contribute stories. Selected contributions, he said, would be published with due acknowledgement to their respective contributors.

Also Read- Surprise Inspection Finds Short Delivery at Doimukh Petrol Pump

The SP also expressed concern over the declining habit of reading and emphasised the need to revive and encourage reading, particularly among children and young people.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo appreciated the creative initiative and described it as an inspiring example for other officers to pursue literary and creative interests alongside their official responsibilities.

She said books such as Fireside Tales could be valuable for future generations by preserving memories of the past and connecting young readers with the lives, traditions and experiences of earlier generations.

Also Read- JNV Tawang Students Showcase Smart Waste Segregation System

Reflecting on changing reading habits, Angmo noted that people today spend considerable time on screens and are gradually moving away from books. She expressed hope that publications such as Fireside Tales would encourage children and young readers to rediscover the joy of reading.

DVO Tawang Dr. Avang Tamin also congratulated Darang on the publication and expressed hope that the stories would travel from one reader to another, helping keep cultural roots, memories and the age-old storytelling tradition alive.

The publication is positioned as an effort to preserve stories rooted in the land, its people and traditions through the written word. By transferring memories traditionally shared around the fireside into a published collection, the book seeks to ensure that the wisdom, values and voices of earlier generations remain accessible to future readers.

In that sense, Fireside Tales goes beyond being a collection of stories. The publication seeks to maintain a cultural connection between the past, present and future, while encouraging a new generation to engage with local narratives and reading.

Tags
Last Updated: 25/08/2026
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

Financial Irregularity Allegations Surface at Oil Palm Farmers’ Meeting in Roing

Financial Irregularity Allegations Surface at Oil Palm Farmers’ Meeting in Roing

Governor Raises Concern Over Growing POCSO Cases and Low Prosecution Rate

Governor Raises Concern Over Growing POCSO Cases and Low Prosecution Rate

Ayi: Ke Ekum Celebrates World Senior Citizens Day at Pasighat

Ayi: Ke Ekum Celebrates World Senior Citizens Day at Pasighat

Natural Farming Awareness Programme Held at Gipulin Cluster

Natural Farming Awareness Programme Held at Gipulin Cluster

Miglung Village in East Siang Declared Chemical-Free Village﻿

Miglung Village in East Siang Declared Chemical-Free Village﻿

Around 30 Himalayan University Students Join BSI Training on Plant Taxonomy﻿

Around 30 Himalayan University Students Join BSI Training on Plant Taxonomy﻿

Mishmi Speech Competition Gives Students Platform to Promote Mother Tongue

Mishmi Speech Competition Gives Students Platform to Promote Mother Tongue

Indian Army Holds Community Outreach Programme for Students in Tuting

Indian Army Holds Community Outreach Programme for Students in Tuting

H-Spring Foundation Marks 3 Years, Renews Commitment to Children with Special Needs

H-Spring Foundation Marks 3 Years, Renews Commitment to Children with Special Needs

Arka Nikita Emerges as Top-Performing Okra Variety in Anjaw﻿

Arka Nikita Emerges as Top-Performing Okra Variety in Anjaw﻿

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button