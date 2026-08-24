JNV Tawang Students Showcase Smart Waste Segregation System﻿

TAWANG- Students of PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang, showcased a Smart Waste Segregation System as part of a series of student-led project demonstrations organised under the School Innovation Council (SIC) to mark National Space Day on August 23.

The waste segregation model emerged as a major attraction of the showcase, demonstrating how students are using science and technology to address a practical environmental challenge. The project focused on promoting proper segregation of waste and encouraging more responsible waste-management practices.

During the demonstration, the students explained how their system works and highlighted its potential contribution to cleanliness, recycling and responsible disposal of waste. They also emphasised the importance of segregation at the source as a step towards environmental protection and more sustainable waste management.

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The project demonstration was part of a broader initiative in which students presented various self-developed models during the morning assembly. The activities were designed to encourage creativity, scientific temperament, problem-solving abilities and the practical application of scientific concepts.

Speaking on the occasion, M. L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang, appreciated the participating students and the School Innovation Council for their efforts. He encouraged students to observe challenges in their surroundings and use science, technology, creativity and innovation to develop practical solutions.

Meena emphasised that innovation begins with identifying real-life problems and finding simple, effective and sustainable ways of addressing them. He also encouraged students to participate actively in SIC activities and develop their ideas into useful prototypes that could potentially benefit society.

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The initiative also provided students with practical exposure to innovation, design thinking, scientific exploration, teamwork and problem-solving, while reinforcing the importance of environmental responsibility and sustainable living.

The School Innovation Council at JNV Tawang continues to provide students with opportunities to explore new ideas, experiment with innovative concepts and develop practical solutions. The waste segregation project reflects the broader objective of encouraging young learners to move beyond classroom learning and apply their knowledge to real-world challenges.