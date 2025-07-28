Operation Sindoor Sparks Lok Sabha Firestorm: Gaurav Gogoi Grills Rajnath on Terror, Transparency, and Rafale Losses

NEW DELHI- A fierce political showdown unfolded in the Lok Sabha today as the House debated Operation Sindoor, India’s high-intensity cross-border military strike launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the military’s swift retaliation and described it as a “strategic and moral necessity,” Congress Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi led a sharp opposition offensive, demanding accountability for security lapses and alleged air losses during the operation.

In his opening remarks, Singh lauded the armed forces’ “decisive strength” and “moral clarity,” likening India’s retaliation to Lord Hanuman’s Lanka campaign. He confirmed that the operation had targeted over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), destroying 11 airbases without harming civilians. “Talks and terror cannot go together,” Singh said, referencing the surgical strikes of 2016 and the Balakot air strikes of 2019.

However, Gogoi accused the government of dodging key questions. “The Defence Minister never explained how terrorists from Pakistan entered Pahalgam and killed 26 people,” he said. Gogoi also raised alarm over reports of Rafale jet losses, pointing to India’s limited fleet of 35 fighters and questioning transparency from the top brass. He referred to Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan’s statement acknowledging initial air losses.

Gogoi also criticized Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, “The government is busy blaming tour operators, but the real failure was on the part of the Home Ministry.” He questioned why Prime Minister Modi addressed political rallies instead of visiting victims’ families in Pahalgam, contrasting this with Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

In a stern rebuttal, Rajnath Singh condemned the opposition for raising questions on Indian military losses, calling it a disservice to national morale. “They did not ask how many enemy aircraft were shot down,” he said. Union Minister Lalan Singh joined the fray, accusing the Congress of repeating lies to “mislead the public.”

The debate marks a flashpoint in the Monsoon Session, with the opposition demanding transparency and accountability, while the government emphasized operational success and national pride. As Parliament continues its session, Operation Sindoor remains at the center of political, strategic, and public discourse.