Itanagar: plantation drive on the occasion of World Tiger Day

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of World Tiger Day, NGOs-Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited conducted a tree plantation drive at Government Secondary School, Chimpu.

The event witnessed the planting of more than 45 ornamental and fruit tree saplings, generously donated by Techi Khilli, the Range Forest Officer of Itanagar Forest Division. The NGOs extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Itanagar Forest Division for their support in this green initiative.

The tree plantation drive was part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), a broader environmental initiative aimed at revitalizing the region’s natural resources.

YRRP Assistant Coordinator Keyom Doni spoke about the significance of involving students in such initiatives. He highlighted the importance of instilling a sense of environmental responsibility from a young age, stressing that the plantation drive at Government Secondary School, Chimpu, was a step in the right direction.

“All the plants were lovingly planted by the students, and they took a pledge to care for and nurture these saplings,” said Doni.

The drive saw active participation from students of class 9 who wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to contribute to a greener future. With their hands in the soil and hearts in the right place, the students embarked on this mission to create a more sustainable environment.

In addition to the plantation drive, YRRP coordinator Prem Taba conducted an enlightening session on media literacy for the students. The session shed light on the menace of fake news and the negative impacts of social media.

The students were taught the importance of fact-checking news and discerning credible information from misinformation. They also learned about the potentially harmful effects of excessive use of social media and how to cultivate healthy online habits.

The YRRP, which seeks to rejuvenate the Yagamso River, aims to create a sustainable ecosystem through various environmental initiatives. The tree plantation drive at Government Secondary School, Chimpu, stands as a testament to their commitment to promoting green cover and environmental awareness.