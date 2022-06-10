Itanagar: 5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

Sports

5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

Mayor- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tame Phassang has assured to confer all possible support for the upliftment of badminton games and to encourage budding players.

June 10, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Mayor- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC),  Tame Phassang has assured to confer all possible support for the upliftment of badminton games and to encourage budding players. Mayor  was addressing the gathering as Chief Guest in the opening ceremony of the 5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament here at Dorjee Khandu Indoor Badminton Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor urged the players coming for the tournament to maintain the sportsmen’s spirit throughout the event. “Discipline, Determination and Dedication “is the mantra to achieve your goal’ said Phassang while encouraging the young budding players.

Like other sports, there are equal opportunities in Badminton and many players had represented in National and International events also from Arunachal Pradesh. Now we have an international Coach for Badminton, so I also appeal to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister to confer all possible support to the coach so that we can produce quality players in the future.

He further appreciated the organizer ‘Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) for organizing the event in a grand way.

Meanwhile, Secretary-ASBA, Bamang Tago informed that at least 116 players for Under-9, u-11,U-13,U-15 AND Under -17 categories are participating from various districts. The event that kicks off today will culminate on June 12 next, he added.

