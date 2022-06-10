Arunachal

Arunachal: Workshop on Orchid Culture in RGU

Mr. Khyanjeet Gogoi from The Orchid Society of Eastern Himalayas was the Resource Person in the Workshop.

June 10, 2022
ITANAGAR-   A two days Workshop on Orchid Culture began today at the Department of Botany of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).  Mr. Khyanjeet Gogoi from The Orchid Society of Eastern Himalayas was the Resource Person in the Workshop. He talked about the huge diversity of Orchids present in North East India particularly in Arunachal Pradesh and their economic prospect in uplifting the economic conditions of the Floriculturist.

He emphasized on cultivation of suitable varieties for summer and winter season that can tolerate a wide range of variation in temperature due to their high demand in National and International market.

During the Workshop, he dealt upon Taxonomic identification of Orchids, appropriate methods of their cultivation particularly the type of potting materials to be used for the ground and terrestrial Orchids in a net house. He also briefed the participants about Physiological disorders due to wrong selection of potting materials.

Mr. Gogoi who maintains about 700 different varieties of Orchids at his native place in Doom Dooma (Assam) with his own resources, donated a few Orchids to the University for raising in Orchidarium.

The Workshop was conducted by Adjunct Professor, Prof. A.P. Das and attended several Research Scholars, PG Students and people from the society, the noteworthy being the first lady of University Dr. Vaishali Khushwaha .

