North East

Heavy Rains to Continue Across Northeast on September 15-16: IMD

IMD observed rainfall at a few places in Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and at isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

September 15, 2022
GUWAHATI-  The intense rainfall activity across parts of East and Northeast India is set to continue for the next 48 hours and possibly beyond, IMD forecast said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms and lightning across Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday; and Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and Friday.

The likes of Odisha and Chhattisgarh will witness similar conditions over the weekend, particularly on Sunday and next Monday (September 18-19).

As for the Northeast, the exact same weather predictions have been made for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next two days, and Arunachal Pradesh just for Friday.

In view of these forecasts, all the aforementioned states have been placed on a yellow watch on their respective heavy rainfall days. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

These wet conditions will be largely influenced by the well-marked low-pressure area that’s currently over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, and its interaction with the trough in mid-latitude westerlies

Over the next 12 hours, this system is likely to crawl north-northwestwards and then gradually recurve northeastwards, across south Uttar Pradesh. In fact, there’s a possibility that this well-marked low may intensify into a depression over southwest UP around Friday, September 16.

Meanwhile, parts of East and Northeast India have been experiencing the impact of this system all week. Even yesterday, the IMD observed rainfall at a few places in Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and at isolated locations in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

As far as the monthly precipitation is concerned, the likes of West Bengal (106.5 mm), Odisha (79.3 mm), Jharkhand (89.9 mm), Sikkim (109.5 mm), Tripura (85.8 mm) and Nagaland (63.5 mm) have all recorded above-average rainfall as compared to their respective long-term averages for the first 14 days of September.

But on the other hand, the September rainfall across Bihar (40 mm), Arunachal (42.8 mm), Assam (36 mm), Meghalaya (82.2 mm), Manipur (14.2 mm) and Mizoram (69.3 mm) has remained in the ‘deficit’ category.

