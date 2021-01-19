CM Pema Khandu calls on PM Modi

NEW DELHI- Chief minister Pema Khandu yesterday called on the Prime Minister in Delhi. In the hour-long meeting Khandu submitted a detailed memorandum on the developmental requirements and issues of public interest of Arunachal Pradesh.

Development support sought included- connectivity (roads, air, power transmission and digital), comprehensive border area development, one time grant for replacement of NEFA time Govt infrastructure- schools, hospitals, sustainable hydropower, tourism.

A road map for aatmanirbharta of Arunachal Pradesh through sustainable hydropower, tourism and agriculture sector found prominence during the discussion.

Khandu advocated that with the proactive support from Govt of India, Arunachal Pradesh aspires to be an important contributor to the 5 trillion dollar economy and sought handholding for the same.

He emphasised that with a small population and vast resource base, Arunachal Pradesh would like to transition from a grant based economy to an aatmanirbhar economy and contribute to the national economy.

The Prime Minister positively engaged in the hour long meeting and appreciated the state Govt for the people friendly and development oriented governance and assured to address all the issues highlighted in the memorandum in a time bound manner.

Khandu said that the meeting was very fruitful and thanked the Prime Minister for his continued support on all the important issues of Arunachal Pradesh and the unprecedented focus of the Prime Minister for the development of the entire Northeast India.

CM Pema Khandu calls on Finance Minister

Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman in New Delhi today. He was accompanied by Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Member of Parliament from Arunachal East Tapir Gao during the call on.

Khandu submitted a detailed memorandum on the developmental requirements and issues of public interest of Arunachal Pradesh to the Finance Minister. Self-sustained Arunachal Pradesh through development of clean and green energy, tourism, agro based sectors were the main topics discussed during the hour long meeting.

The Chief Minister sought Government of India’s support to become one of the leading contributors in India’s economy. “With a small population and vast resource base, Arunachal Pradesh is capable of contributing to national economy” Khandu said while asking the centre to do the required handholding.

Finance Minister assured to address all the issues highlighted in the memorandum in a time bound manner.