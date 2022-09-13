ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro valley reckoned to be an educational hub in India

September 13, 2022
ZIRO-  Let us all endeavor to make Ziro Valley a hub of education centre and facilitate the young minds not only from within the state but also from other parts of the country to study here and gain knowledge and wisdom to share it with others’ said retired Chief Engineer Hage Apa during the inaugural programme of Ziro Private School Festival at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here yesterday.

Attending as chief guest at the maiden festival, Apa advised the young minds of 25 Private Schools of the valley not only to excel in academics but also to actively participate in other co-curricular activities to develop a healthy balanced personality to be good human beings and contribute in the nation building process. He also announced to sponsor all the prizes for the Literary and Sports competitions during the festival.

In line with suggestion of the chief guest, guest of honour and Chief Engineer (PWD) Dani Gambo also reiterated to turn Ziro Valley not only as a top tourist destination place but also as ‘a centre of excellence in the field of education’. He said the favorable mild cold climate of Ziro Valley is best suited for boarding schools and the valley has the potential to give tough competitions to established educational hubs like Mussorie, Doon and Shillong in the long run.

Earlier, President of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association Ziro-I unit Taru Tabin in his welcome address informed that the festival was being organized in such a large open platform for the first time at the Valley. The need to organize such a unifying festival involving all the private schools under one roof where the budding students can not only compete and showcase their talents within their school but also with other students and schools had always been there from long back which has finally culminated now, he said, while adding that it would now be an annual calendar event from the current year.

The month-long fest will witness young students of 25 secondary level private schools of the Valley competing and showcasing their talents and skills in the fields of literary, cultural and in games and sports.

