Arunachal

Arunachal: Solar based Lift Water Supply Plant inaugurated at Jona Kachari village

September 13, 2022
NAMSAI-  A solar based Lift Water Supply Plant under Jal Jeevan Mission was inaugurated at Jona Kachari village by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai in presence of ZPC, DC, SP, HoDs and officials of PHED.

Lauding the initiative, he urged the community to ensure sustainability of the water supply unit by taking collective responsibility.

DC, Shri C.R Khampa briefed that JJM stresses on ownership by the villagers and urged the VWSC to take ownership in letter and spirit and ensure due maintenance for sustaining the unit for welfare of all.

EE, PHED Shri Radhe Raja briefed about the project and emphasised the necessity of community involvement in sustaining the unit whereby the Village Water and Sanitation Committee through gram sabha decided to raise minimum water tariff.

The Water supply system was handed over to Village Water and Sanitation Committee for operation and maintenance.

Further, appointment letters were handed to two operators at the event.

With the unit a total of 54 household with population of 262, Anganwadi centre, community toilet and school will be provided with potable drinking water through this lift water supply project at Jona Kachari.

September 13, 2022
