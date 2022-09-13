Arunachal: Two arrested for child trafficking in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Capital Police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in child trafficking, and rescued the 4-month-old baby from their possession.

According to Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police (SP) – Jimmy Chiram, the accused woman has been identified as drug peddler Anu Wangsa, who was caught on charges of drug possession in 2021. Whereas, the person Badal Natung (47) is her associate, originally from Seijosa.

Also Read- Man held for duping people of Rs 2.5cr with job promise

According to the complaint, the biological mother of the child had borrowed some money from Badal Natung. When she failed to return the money, the accused who knowing about her pregnancy, asked her to give the baby to him after the birth.

Also Read- 4 Minors kidnapped from Changlang rescued in Assam

The accused alongwith one Anu Wangsa used to allure her with drugs and extra money. And after the delivery of the baby, they took the baby from her possession. The biological mother of the baby did not refuse the accused due to fear. The baby, four month old when reported, is in the custody of Badal Natung and Anu Wangsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receipt of the complaint, a case u/s 370(3)/34 r/w section 80/81 JJ Act was registered in PS Itanagar and a special team was formed to arrest the accused and rescue the child.

The police team along with Childline Itanagar rescued the trafficked child and apprehended the accused Badal Natung from his residence at Doni Polo Road, Itanagar; while Anu Wangsa was caught from Chimpu Tinali.

Also Read- Itanagar Capital Police arrested 6 drug peddlers, recovered Heroin

Meanwhile, the infant was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Itanagar and on its instructions, handed over to the NGO OJU Welfare Association (which runs ‘Shishu Griha’ and a creche in Naharlagun) for safe custody of the child. .

The whole Operation was supervised by Additional SP Capital, Thutan Jamba, APPS ably supported by police team including Insp Rongrang, Insp Takhe Tasso and Insp M Mibang with local area Magistrate.

Also Read- Itanagar Capital Police Continues Crackdown on Drugs, 2 arrested, Heroin seized

CWC, Itanagar Chairperson Mrs Likha Asha and Chairperson OJU welfare Association Mrs Ratan Anya with teams from Childline and WHL provided critical support in ensuring safety of the infant child.